Erling Haaland would be Cristiano Ronaldo’s replacement at Juventus

Juventus has revealed that there are no signs that Cristiano Ronaldo is going to leave Serie A, as they are waiting for him to rejoin for the Turin preseason, however, Vecchia Signora is preparing for a possible absence of CR7.

Paris Saint Germain continues to try to take Cristiano Ronaldo, but while the French striker, Mbappé continues in France this looks difficult, while according to information from “La Repubblica” plans the future without CR7 with a clear project, sign Haaland.

For the newspaper, Vecchia Signora could easily assume the 75 million of its possible termination clause from next year, if it is released from important salaries such as those of CR7 and Paulo Dybala.

An ally, in this sense, could be Mino Raiola, who has signed several operations with Juve and has a very close relationship with Vice President Pavel Nedved.

