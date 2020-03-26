Football is witness to the birth of a new promise and it’s about Erling Haaland, striker who is currently in the Borussia Dortmund. The Norwegian gunner who is only 21 years old has already been able to catch up with established players such as Luis Suárez, Edinson Cavani, Robert Lewansdowski, among others.

Haaland arrived this season to the team of Dortmund coming from RB Leipzig and he has been able to score 16 times in the Bundesliga, 4 goals in the German Cup and 10 in the UEFA champions league to record a total of 30 entries in this campaign.

According to the portal Transfermarket The value of the Norwegian youth has doubled since the operation between Leipzig and Dortmund closed at 8 million euros, while his performance has allowed him to reach 20 million euros in the event of a future sale to another European club.

It is rumored that teams like the Real Madrid, Manchester United, Tottenham and the Juventus are interested in the striker although the German directive has stated that it is not interested in selling the player who is represented by Mino Raiola in the next transfer period of the summer.

The good moment of Haaland does not go unnoticed for the National Team either since in the month of September last year he was able to debut in a friendly against the Malta team.

Currently the Borussia Dortmund occupies the second position of the Bundesliga and was removed from the current Champions League for him PSG.

