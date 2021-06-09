Erling Haaland revalues ​​himself: the second most valuable player in the world

423 players updated

Transfermarkt has updated the market values ​​of 423 Bundesliga players. The rest had been reviewed in the updates of all the groups of the Eurocup. Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland (20) breaks a new record and has a higher market value than each of the full squads of Werder Bremen and Schalke 04. In addition, the Japanese of Eintracht Frankfurt Daichi Kamada (24) It is another of the most appreciated.

Haaland’s new market value climbs to € 130 million after receiving a bonus of € 20 million, making the Norwegian the most valuable footballer in the world after PSG’s French striker Kylian Mbappé. It is the first time that a Bundesliga professional has become the second most sought after on the planet. Only Jadon Sancho (21) from Dortmund had been able to reach the aforementioned figure of 130 million, although he did so before April 2020, when the devaluation occurred due to the pandemic that affected all the players in the market.

The most valuable players in the world: Haaland gets closer to Mbappé

17 Lionel Messi – Barça – Market value: € 80 M

Data as of June 9, 2021

17 Marcos Llorente – Atlético de Madrid – € 80 M

17 Lautaro Martínez – Inter – € 80 M

17 João Félix – Atlético de Madrid – € 80 M

17 Phil Foden – Manchester City – € 80 M

17 Ansu Fati – Barça – € 80 M

14 Sadio Mané – Liverpool – € 85 M

14 Heung-min Son – Tottenham – € 85 M

14 Marcus Rashford – Manchester United – € 85 M

9 Jan Oblak – Atlético de Madrid – € 90 M

9 Bruno Fernandes – Manchester United – € 90 M

9 Raheem Sterling – Manchester City – € 90 M

9 Joshua Kimmich – FC Bayern – € 90m

9 Frenkie de Jong – Barça – € 90 M

4 Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City – € 100m

4 Neymar – PSG – € 100 M

4 Mohamed Salah – Liverpool – € 100 M

4 Romelu Lukaku – Inter – € 100 M

4 Jadon Sancho – Borussia Dortmund – € 100M

3 Harry Kane – Tottenham – € 120 M

2 Erling Haaland – Borussia Dortmund – € 130m

1 Kylian Mbappé – PSG – € 160 M

“Thanks to his physique, his ability to create play and his extraordinary arrival, Haaland is attracting the interest of almost all the big European clubs. He finished his season by winning the final of the German Cup and proclaiming himself the top scorer in the Champions League ”, explains about Haaland the manager of the market values ​​of the Bundesliga, Julius Weissenstein (‘Savarez03’).

Other improvements at Dortmund fall on Youssoufa Moukoko (+8 to 18 million euros) and Mahmoud Dahoud (+5 to 11 million euros). The devaluations are for Marco Reus (-2 to 11 million euros) and Julian Brandt (-5 to 20 million euros).

One of the midfielders who triumphed this season just ended was Eintracht’s Kamada. The player scored five goals and distributed 15 assists, which causes his market value to go from 8 to 25 million euros in the last 12 months, with a last increase of 9 million.

While Eintracht has one of the biggest winners of the update in Kamada, the team with the largest percentage increase in value is on the other side of the Rhine. In the case of Mainz, the value of the squad grows by more than 17 million of euros up to 110 million, 18.5% more. Under the leadership of Bo Svensson, the club was the sixth best in the Bundesliga, thanks in part to the strong center-back pair of Jeremiah St. Juste (+6 to 16 million euros) and Moussa Niakhaté (+5 to 15 million of euros).

Haaland, Sancho, Kimmich: the most valuable players in the Bundesliga

31 Filip Kostic – Eintracht – New market value: € 35 M (+3)

30 Niklas Süle – Bayern – € 35 M (-2)

29 Benjamin Pavard – Bayern – € 35 M

28 Angeliño – Leipzig – € 35 M

27 Florian Neuhaus – Mönchengladbach – € 35 M (-3)

26 Leon Bailey – Leverkusen – € 35 M

25 Marcus Thuram – Mönchengladbach – € 35 M

24 Ibrahima Konaté – Leipzig – € 35 M

23 Moussa Diaby – Leverkusen – € 38 M

22 Giovanni Reyna – Dortmund – € 38 M

21 Jamal Musiala – Bayern – € 38 M (+14)

20 Raphaël Guerreiro – Dortmund – € 40 M (+5)

19 Edmond Tapsoba – Leverkusen – € 40 M

18 Marcel Sabitzer – Leipzig – € 42 M

17 Christopher Nkunku – Leipzig – € 43 M (+3)

16 André Silva – Eintracht – € 45 M (+3)

15 Lucas Hernández – Bayern – € 45 M

14 Dani Olmo – Leipzig – € 45 M (+7)

13 Florian Wirtz – Leverkusen – € 45 M

12 David Alaba – Bayern – € 55 M

11 Jude Bellingham – Dortmund – € 55 M (+20)

10 Robert Lewandowski – Bayern – € 60 M

9 Leroy Sané – Bayern – € 60 M (-10)

8 Dayot Upamecano – Leipzig – € 60 M

7 Kingsley Coman – Bayern – € 65 M

6 Leon Goretzka – Bayern – € 70 M

5 Serge Gnabry – Bayern – € 70 M

4 Alphonso Davies – Bayern – € 70 M (-5)

3 Joshua Kimmich – Bayern – € 90M

2 Jadon Sancho – Dortmund – € 100 M

1 Erling Haaland – Dortmund – € 130 M (+20)

Schalke and Werder Bremen fall below 100 million

For their part, the depressed Schalke 04 and Werder Bremen suffer a significant downward correction in market value. In the former, there are a total of 17 undervalued professionals, most of whom will probably not play in the Second Division: the end result is a drop of 23 million euros and a new staff value of 84 million euros. This is the lowest listing for a Schalke staff since Transfermarkt’s market values ​​were introduced in 2004.

Bremen experiences a total devaluation of 19.6 million euros to have 83 million euros. Among the most notable losers are Milot Rashica (-3 to 12 million euros), Maximilian Eggestein (-3.5 to 7.5 million euros) and Leonardo Bittencourt (-1.5 to 4.5 million euros) .

This is how Transfermarkt’s market values ​​work

Transfermarkt are calculated taking into account various pricing models. An important factor is the Transfermarkt community, whose members discuss and evaluate in detail the market values ​​of the players. In general, the market values ​​of Transfermarkt should not be equal to the amounts actually paid for the transfer.

The objective is not to predict a price, but rather an expected value of a player in the market. Both the modalities of individual transfers and the general context are relevant in determining market values. Furthermore, Transfermarkt does not use any algorithm to compile its values.

