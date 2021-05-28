Erling Haaland excites Boca Juniors fans, but how much does it cost to sign him?

The Norwegian striker, Erling Haaland, put Boca Juniors fans at a thousand per hour by hanging a photograph with the Xeneize team shirt during their vacations after the 2020-2021 season of the German Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund, with which he finished in the third position of the classification.

Haaland is one of the most sought-after jewels of European football in the transfer market, since since he broke into the elite of the old continent he has not stopped scoring goals left and right in all the competitions he has played.

Sunny Friday with my little friend! Haaland published wearing the yellow away shirt of the Argentine team.

Haaland’s publication did not go unnoticed and in a few minutes it was invaded by thousands of Boca Juniors fans, who threw their winks at the Norwegian crack, joking with his future arrival at blue and gold, as some were ‘encouraged’ to ask Riquelme to ‘go sign him’.

How much does Erling Haaland cost?

The Norwegian star is valued at 110 million euros in Transferkmart, but a few months ago it emerged that Dortmund would be asking for up to 180 million euros for the 20-year-old attacker, who has three more years of contract with the bumblebees.

Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, ​​Bayern Munich, Manchester United, City or Chelsea, look like possible destinations for the so-called Majin Boo.

Haaland registers 152 official matches in the First Division, adding 106 goals and 28 assists.

At Borussia Dortmund, the Norwegian has scored 57 goals in 59 games, in addition to registering 15 assists.

