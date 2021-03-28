Erling Haaland already poses with the white shirt of a Spanish team: that of Marbella FC

Erling haaland He already poses with the shirt of a Spanish soccer team. The White is the main color and is manufactured by Adidas… but it is not that of Real Madrid, but that of Marbella FC. The fashion forward received this Sunday the sheepskin of the Malaga team as a gift from the mayor of the town, Angeles Muñoz.

The president took advantage of the concentration of the Norwegian national team in your city and wanted to get closer to Marbella Football Center where the Scandinavian team meets to deliver the city’s team jersey to one of the most promising footballers on the world football scene.

The Norwegian team is training in Marbella after playing against the Gibraltar national team, last Wednesday, and on Saturday, against Turkey, at La Rosaleda, home of Málaga, on the occasion of the matches of qualification for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.