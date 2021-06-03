Erlich and Harris manage to qualify for the Roland-Garros round of 32

06/02/2021

On 06/03/2021 at 11:30 CEST

The Israeli player Jonathan Erlich, number 67 of the ATP and the South African tennis player Lloyd Harris expired in fifty-one minutes by 6-1 and 6-2 to the Argentine players Diego schwartzman Y Federico Coria, number 76 of the ATP and, number 245 of the ATP respectively in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros. After this result, the players manage to qualify for the round of 32 at Roland-Garros.

During the match, Erlich and Harris, the winners, managed to break their opponents ‘serve 4 times, while the losing pair, on the other hand, failed to break their opponents’ serve. In addition, Erlich and Harris achieved 85% in the first service and 76% of the points were made at the service, while the data of their rivals is of an 83% effectiveness and 46% of points obtained at the service. Finally, in terms of penalties, the winning players did not commit a double fault and their opponents did a double fault.

Erlich and Harris will play in the round of 32 against the French Nicolas Mahut Y Pierre-Hugues Herbert tomorrow Thursday from 11:00 Spanish time.

The celebration of the tournament (French Open Doubles Masc.) occurs between May 30 and June 12 on exterior clay. In this competition a total of 64 couples are presented.