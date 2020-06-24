Divinity will speak Turkish again in the afternoons. After banishing ‘Inadina Ask: Stubborn Love’, ‘Amar Es Primavera: Cherry Season’ and ‘Sühan: Venganza y amor’ to the morning strip due to its discreet audience data, the Mediaset chain will resort to two of its products from Greater success in revitalizing public interest in your Turkish offering. We refer to ‘Erkenci Kus: Dreamy Bird’ and ‘Kara Sevda (Eternal Love)’, the fictions that marked a before and after in the thematic channel, and that now will return as their main assets to enliven viewers in the summer.

This return had been confirmed two weeks ago, but the question that has finally been resolved is that of the broadcast time. As Divinity has revealed through Twitter, This Turkish duo will return to Spanish television on Monday, June 29 from 3:00 p.m.. Therefore, Mediaset has once again relied on the romances on the other side of the Mediterranean and on the undoubted hook of Can Yaman, who has become an icon of the chain, so that the Divinity desktop is defined again by triumphs contrasted.

The passion remains

Despite the setback suffered in the audiences and the movement of the three aforementioned soap operas in the morning, Divinity does not give up on Turkish bets. So much so that, according to the Series Turcas Spain portal, Mediaset has acquired the rights to ‘Afili Ask’, a recent romantic comedy, to be added to the Divinity grill in the future. This ARC Film production originally released by Kanal D tells the story of Ayse (Burcu Özberk), a young woman who is forced to marry the womanizer Kerem (Caglar Ertugrul).

This acquisition does not imply that Divinity is going to obsess about the Turkish phenomenon, since in their shopping catalog they also have ‘Love in Chains’, a romantic drama produced in Ukraine. This was confirmed by Ángel López Armendáriz, director of Selection of Foreign Production of Mediaset Spain, to ttvnews, reaffirming an opening discourse for the future: « We are seeing Indian, oriental products … We are open to any product that may work at any given time. Even to do experiments, to try things that we are not very convinced about but that we know that if it works it can be an interesting door. «