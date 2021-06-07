Erisbel Arrebarruena: the reborn | Fielding

The thing about Erisbel Arrebarruena, in the Florida Pre-Olympic tournament is a movie story, because when most asked for his head due to the bad sporting form shown in the final stretch of the postseason of the Cuban ball as well as in the preparation game against Dominican Republic, prior to the start of the contest; When that happened, El Grillo, as the talented player is called, emerged with all his potential to silence everyone.

The native of the province of Cienfuegos, who currently plays for the Cocodrilos de Matanzas in the National Series, gave a lecture on his sporting condition, both on offense and defense and if in the game against the Quisqueyanos, he took three strikeouts To give credit to his detractors, with his homerun against Aníbal Sánchez, he not only silenced but gave a blow of irrefutable authority.

Not only the home run against Venezuela, but also the sovereign double against the Canadians and in the end, their numbers speak clearly about what Erisbel Arrebarruena represents, in, in for the shortstop of the Cuba team; he was the leader in average, with 583, in OPS with 1750, RBIs with 6, slugging with 1,167 and total bases with 14; likewise his fielding was flawless when compiling for 1000.

We are talking about a man who is not yet 30 years old and that translates into a real fact, he is the owner of the position in the Cuban national team for at least a five-year period, even considering the possibility that other players from first level.

If his stage in the MLB with the Los Angeles Dodgers, it was something that dissipated very quickly and it seemed that his stage as a player was coming to an end; With his return to the National Series, the best version of this athlete has arrived and what he saw in the pre-Olympic is a complete example of Arrebarruena’s professionalism.