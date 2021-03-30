Erin Kellyman talks about the Flagless in Falcon & Winter Soldier

The second episode of “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” / “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” has shown in greater detail Karli Morgenthau, character played by Erin kellyman and who is apparently the leader of the group Sin Banderas / Flag Smashers. This group is positioned as the threat to “beat” in the central plot due to its anarchist actions. Both heroes, Falcon and Winter Soldier, try to stop her, as well as the new Captain America.

The actress has granted a new interview in which she has spoken about what this group is after, now that they have given new layers to her character as Karli. First they presented her as an innocent young woman, but we quickly saw that she is a tough woman with clear ideals.

In the past they have already explained that the role of Erin Kellyman was going to have more nuances than we could imagine at first. The actress explains that the group has a good purpose. Let us remember that under the mantra “One world, one people”, the Flagsless seek to return to a world without borders like the one that existed after half the population was wiped from Earth for five years (“Avengers: Infinity War” and “Endgame”). They want to help everyone who never left, who now feels displaced and unhappy because global governments care more about those who have just returned after the Bruce Banner / Hulk crash.

Marvel does a great job so that all their stories still mean something to society, ”the actress explains. I agree with the struggle of the Flagsless. I don’t necessarily agree with the way they do itBut everything is very important and I think people have to try to relate it to the world we live in today.

Karli’s fight is ultimately for equality:

When 50% of the population disappeared, things began to improve. There seemed to be more hope. What moves her is good, and it comes from a good place. It is very interesting to see how it unfolds in the next episodes.

The actress then compared Karli with the character she played in the Star Wars universe, Enfys Nest, describing both as those who have “many layers”, but their struggle is “pure” and “relevant”: “

I’m starting to have a bit of a tendency to play masked villains who have a good background. Both Enfys Nest and Karli Morgenthau are definitely layered and at first glance, yes, they may seem like people trying to cause trouble or no good. But deep down, their fight is pure, and relevant, and people have to listen.

He has also commented in another interview his predisposition to return to interpret the character of Star Wars if the opportunity arises:

I would love it to be like that. I haven’t heard anything, but I’d love to play Enfys Nest again. If Disney came to me and said, ‘Would you play it again?’ I would do it 100%. He was such a fun character to play.

Via information | USA Today | ScreenRant