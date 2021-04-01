Erin Blanchfield signs with UFC, faces Norma Dumont at UFC On ABC 2

A new change will have the UFC On ABC 2 card. Bea malecki it was removed for undisclosed reasons. After the discharge, Erin Blanchfield will face her in her Octagon debut.

The signature was revealed by ESPN’s Ariel Helwani the morning of this Thursday.

Blanchfield, became known for its passage in Invicta FC. The American enters the Octagon with a three-game winning streak. Erin had a flyweight belt bout in Invicta FC 43, but a positive for COVID-19 of his rival canceled the fight.

Dumont, comes from beating Ashlee Evans-Smith by unanimous decision on UFC On ESPN 18. That was his first victory in the Octagon. Before that fight, she was knocked out by Megan Anderson in UFC Norfolk.

UFC On ABC 2 will be held next April 10 at the UFC Apex from The Vegas, Nevada.