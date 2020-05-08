Eriksen’s first months in Lombardy are to be forgotten. First he came as a true star, to make a leap of quality for Inter and has remained a luxury substitute for Antonio Conte, who asked him to leave him on the bench. And then it blows up part of the season with the coronavirus pandemic.

If all the players are living complicated days, like all the citizens, the case of Eriksen is even more special. The Danish was staying in a hotel in Lombardy, which was forced to close due to the confinement and forced the Inter playmaker to stay in the sports city “Nerazzurra”. This is what he said in statements to ‘The Sun’. He had the option to go to sleep on the sofa in Lukaku’s home but chose to stay at the Appiano Gentile sports center.

“I thought about talking to them (Young and Lukaku) but they had families to take care of and sleep 14 days on someone’s sofa is too much,” said the Dane. “I ended up staying in the center of the club with a chef and five staff members who chose to quarantine to protect their families,” he said.

More problems

Still, this has not been Eriksen’s only misfortune in recent weeks. And is that the midfielder also had to explain to the Italian police why he was skipping the confinement when they found him on the street.

But the Danish prefers to take it with a certain optimism: “The police stopped me and with my bad Italian I had to explain what I was doing, where I was going and why I was away from home. I’ve never had so much free time and you can’t even go shopping. We cannot complain, as it is much more difficult for many others, but it is very different from the life we ​​are used to & rdquor;. Eriksen and his adventure.

