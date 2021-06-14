Eriksen’s teammates follow FIFA’s medical action plan to save him

Danish footballer Christian Eriksen suffered sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) in the June 13 game against Finland. While running down the wing, he collapsed without having any contact with a player or object.

This situation led the captain of Denmark, Simon Kjaer, to act in a timely manner, according to the medical action plan that the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA, for its acronym in French) establishes for the performance of first aid in cases of cardiorespiratory arrests.

What is the FIFA medical plan?

Since 2006, the Federation has performed a pre-competition medical examination (PCMA) on players every year in order to find out-of-the-ordinary factors regarding cardiac function.

On the other hand, they implemented free training, through the FIFA Soccer Medicine Diploma, for health personnel, referees, players and the general public interested in the sport. The preparation establishes the steps necessary to recognize symptoms, apply cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and the use of the Automated External Defibrillator (AED).

When Eriksen vanished onto the pitch, his teammate Kjaer followed every instruction of the FIFA first aid training, even acting more efficiently than the referees.

The first thing he did was call the medical staff and identify if the midfielder was conscious. When there was no response, he and the other players realized that it was a serious case.

Despite the fact that the Danish team decided to cover the scene, out of respect for the privacy of the affected person, the process of professional care was appreciated, who examined the inside of Eriksen’s mouth, turned him over and began cardiopulmonary resuscitation, with 30 compressions for 2 rescue breaths.

The medical action plan defines that this action must be immediate, while the defibrillator arrives, because time is extremely important in these types of circumstances. As reported by FIFA, the chances of surviving sudden cardiac arrest can double or triple when actions are applied quickly and efficiently.

Thanks to the joint work of Kjaer, his colleagues and the medical staff, Eriksen left the field conscious yesterday. They were minutes of anguish for the entire stadium and viewers who watched the dramatic images. However, it was all an unpleasant experience, but an emotional one due to the solidarity and professionalism of all.

How did the FIFA medical action plan come about?

The Federation implemented the plan after the death of the Cameroonian player, Marc Vivien Foé, who fell suddenly, in the middle of the court, in a match against Colombia in the 2003 Confederations Cup. In the broadcast of the match, it is possible to observe that the footballer, lying on the grass, begins to breathe faster than normal, which is a sign of this complication.

The FIFA Sudden Death Registry defines that sudden death during sport is a rare event, since out of 100,000 people, only 0.5 to 3 cases occur per year. Of these, 90 percent are men ages 40 to 50 who do extreme physical activity.

