Eriksen’s reassuring message from the hospital

06/15/2021

On at 09:39 CEST

Chistian Eriksen, “stable and under strict medical examination”, according to the Danish football federation, has taken his phone to send a message himself through social networks to give thanks for supporting the football world, and send a message reassuring confirming his current good health, out of danger.

“Hello everyone. Thank you very much for your loving and incredible messages and greetings from all over the world.. It means a lot to me and my family, “Eriksen began writing in an Instagram post. “I’m fine under the circumstances. I still have some tests to go through at the hospital, but I feel fine.”

The Danish also took the opportunity to refer to his teammates, with whom he had already spoken by videoconference before resuming the match of the incident against Finland, in the first that the Nordic country played in this Euro 2020.

“Now, I will cheer on the boys of the Denmark national team in the next matches. Play for all of Denmark, “concluded Eriksen.