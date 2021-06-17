Eriksen’s first words: “I’m only 29 years old”

06/17/2021

On at 18:09 CEST

Eriksen was reborn last Saturday after regaining consciousness after fainting during the match. “Fuck I’m only 29 years old“This was the first sentence that Christian blurted out after regaining consciousness. The footballer, who fainted during the match between Denmark and Finland, will go into surgery to have an automatic defibrillator implanted.

Jens Kleinefeld, One of the doctors who revived him gave an interview to the German media in which he explained what Eriksen’s first words were after losing consciousness during the game: “About 30 seconds later the player opened his eyes and I could talk to him, “he began. “It was a moving moment because in those situations the chances of success are slim. I asked him in English: “‘Are you here again?‘,’ Yeah, here I am … fuck I’m only 29 years old “he commented.

Kleinefeld, was in the box, as an expert doping doctor, at the time of the blackout. But having experience in these situations, he did not hesitate to come down and offer his help to the Inter footballer: “I saw the Danish doctors agitated, I signaled the emergency team to enter the field and left the rostrum. I have training as an emergency doctor and I know how to react in these situations, “he admitted. “At the beginning the Danish doctor had difficulties to fully understand the situation. When resuscitation is required, it should be started as soon as possible, “he said.

Despite what he experienced against Finland, the doctor is not in favor of him withdrawing from football, since the chances of it happening again are practically non-existent: “In professional athletes who are permanently examined, it is usually a kind of short circuit.. The electric shock gives the impulse to resume the activity of the heart. With such a patient, unlike what happens with patients with previous pathologies, the danger of the heart stopping again is minimal“, he finished.