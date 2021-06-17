Eriksen will be operated to implant an automatic defibrillator

06/17/2021

Midfielder Christian Eriksen, who collapsed during the Denmark-Finland European Championship on Saturday, will undergo surgery for an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD), the Danish Federation (DBU) reported today.

“After Christian has had several cardiac tests it has been decided that he should be put on an ICD (implantable cardioverter defibrillator). This device is necessary after suffering a heart attack due to heart rhythm disorders., appears in the official account on Twitter of the DBU.

The Inter Milan player has accepted the solution, which has been confirmed by Danish and international specialists, who all recommended this treatment. “We urge everyone to give Christian and his family peace and privacy for a time,” the statement said.

Eriksen suffered a solo faint when he was going to control a ball on the left wing of Denmark’s attack. The rapid medical assistance on the lawn itself allowed, after a quarter of an hour in which he suffered a cardiac arrest, stabilize him and later he was transferred to the Kingdom Hospital of Copenhagen, where he remains admitted.

The match was initially suspended by UEFA, but resumed almost two hours later. Finland, who made their debut in a great final phase, ended up taking the victory 1-0 with a goal from Joel Pohjanpalo in the 59th minute. Denmark will play again today against Belgium on the same stage, the Parken in Copenhagen, on the second day of group B of the Eurocup.