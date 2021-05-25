Eriksen tops Danish EURO list with Braithwaite and Wass

05/25/2021 at 8:56 PM CEST

EFE

Inter Milan midfielder Christian eriksen leads the call for 26 players from Denmark for Euro 2020, presented this Monday, which also includes Daniel Wass (Valencia) and Martin Braithwaite (Barcelona).

The list includes players who have formed the core of the Danish national team in recent years as the goalkeeper. Kasper schmeichel, the central Simon Kjær, midfielders Pierre Emile Højbjerg Y Christian eriksen or the attackers Yussuf Poulsen (Leipzig) and Martin Braithwaite (Barcelona).

The main surprises are the central Mathias Zanka Jørgensen (Copenhagen) and the midfielder Anders Christiansen (Malmö), chosen before Jens Jönsson (Cádiz), which had been common in the calls since Casper hjulmand took office less than a year ago.

Denmark, which is in group B, will debut against Finland on June 12, then will face Belgium and close the first phase against Russia (day 21), the three games at the Parken national stadium, since Copenhagen is one of the venues of the Eurocup.

The list is made up of the following players:

-Goalkeepers: Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester), Frederik Rønnow (Schalke 04), Jonas Lössl (Midtjylland).

Defenders: Daniel Wass (Valencia), Joakim Mæhle (Atalanta), Jens Stryger Larsen (Udinese), Nicolai Boilesen (Copenhagen), Simon Kjær (Milan), Andreas Christensen (Chelsea), Jannik Vestergaard (Southampton), Joachim Andersen (Fulham) , Mathias Zanka Jørgensen (Copenhagen).

Midfielders: Pierre Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham), Christian Eriksen (Inter), Thomas Delaney (Dortmund), Mathias Jensen (Brentford), Christian Nørgaard (Brentford), Anders Christiansen (Malmö).

Forwards: Yussuf Poulsen (Leipzig), Kasper Dolberg (Nice), Jonas Wind (Copenhagen), Martin Braithwaite (Barcelona), Andreas Skov Olsen (Bologna), Mikkel Damsgaard (Sampdoria), Robert Skov (Hoffenheim), Andreas Cornelius (Parma) . EFE