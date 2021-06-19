Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest unrelated to covid vaccines

06/18/2021

Danish footballer Christian eriksen, who lost consciousness during the Denmark-Finland European Championship, suffered a cardiac arrest unrelated to covid-19 vaccines, according to experts consulted by . who contradict viral claims that link the incident to these drugs.

A large number of social media posts in Spanish, English, French, and German, among other languages, have established a causal relationship between covid-19 vaccines and fading of Eriksen.

FACTS: According to the latest available information, Eriksen suffered “a heart attack due to heart rhythm disorders”, an adverse effect that has not been described in any of the covid-19 vaccines.

The Danish Football Federation (DBU) and the club in which the midfielder plays, Inter Milan, also deny that the footballer has been vaccinated.

The origin of the rumor is based on a tweet that has been rectified by its author, which has not prevented its use by anti-vaccines to spread a false version of events.

The DBU explained Thursday that Eriksen will be operated on to have an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) placed.

“This device is necessary after suffering a heart attack due to heart rhythm disorders,” explained the Danish federation on its official Twitter account.

The statement also added that Eriksen has accepted this treatment, confirmed by Danish and international specialists.

Morten Boesen appeared at a press conference to explain how Christian Eriksen is doing | Perform

SYMPTOMS NOT RELATED TO VACCINES

EriksenThe 29-year-old fainted in the 43rd minute of the game between Denmark and Finland at the Parken Stadion in Copenhagen.

Quick medical assistance on the lawn itself allowed him to be revived, after a quarter of an hour in which he suffered cardiac arrest.

Later the player was transferred to the nearby Hospital del Reino, where he remains admitted.

The player suffered cardiac arrest and was clinically dead for a few seconds, until he was resuscitated with a defibrillator, according to the Danish team doctor, Morten boesen.

“In professional athletes who are permanently examined, it is usually a kind of short circuit,” commented another of the doctors who attended Eriksen, the German Jens kleinefeld.

However, Carlos Fernandez Moriano, from the General Council of Pharmaceutical Colleges, explains to . that “so far these types of adverse effects have not been related to vaccination.”

Fernandez Moriano, member of the Directorate of Technical Services of the Council of Pharmacists, refers to the data of vaccines against covid-19 in the European Union, where 311 million doses have already been injected. Around the world, 2.5 billion people have received at least one dose, which is 21% of the planet’s population, without these effects having been recorded either.

THE SELECTION AND ITS CLUB DENY THAT THEY HAVE BEEN VACCINATED

But, in addition, both the Danish federation and Inter Milan deny that the player has been vaccinated.

On June 9, the Danish coach, Kasper hujulmand, criticized UEFA for not having provided vaccines to all the Eurocup teams.

Denmark, like most countries competing in the tournament, has refused to vaccinate its players before it is their age group, although some had received antivirals in the countries where they compete with their respective clubs.

It is not the case of Eriksen, assured the CEO of Inter Milan, Giuseppe Marotta, in an interview on the Italian public radio television Rai on June 12, the same day as the Danish footballer’s collapse.

ANTI-VACCINE CAMPAIGN BASED ON A FALSE TWEET

However, that Saturday a Twitter user commented that the head of Inter Milan’s medical services had confirmed to Radio Sportiva that Eriksen she had received the Pfizer vaccine days before her fainting spell.

The Italian station itself denied that claim and demanded that this tweet be removed, something to which the user who initiated the hoax agreed after acknowledging that he was not “sufficiently sure” of the veracity of his comment.

This rectification did not prevent the continued spreading of falsehoods about the case in an anti-vaccine campaign that has been refuted by several members of the International Data Verification Network (IFCN), to which . Verifica also belongs.

This campaign has no foundation because, as has been explained, by all indications, Eriksen has not been vaccinated against covid-19, myocardial infarctions are not listed as an adverse effect of these drugs and the tweet that originated the rumor has been rectified.