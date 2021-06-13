Eriksen ‘stable’ in hospital; the soccer planet breathes relieved

Paris France. The football planet breathes a sigh of relief: the Danish Christian Eriksen, who had to be revived on the grass after suffering a faint in the middle of the Eurocup match against Finland, is “stable” in hospital, which has caused great relief throughout the world after having feared a fatal outcome.

The sudden collapse of the Danish star on the lawn of the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, the subsequent impeccable reaction of the players, the public and especially the emergency services, immediately practicing a heart massage on the footballer and then transferring him to a hospital. All this will now remain as one of the striking images of a football Eurocup with an unprecedented format, organized in eleven cities in as many countries.

Eriksen (29 years old) quickly regained consciousness on Saturday night and was able, from the hospital, to calm his devastated colleagues. They then asked to end the match, suspended just before the break and which ended with the historic victory of Finland (1-0), the first for the Nordic team, which opens in a great competition.

Although the result is still anecdotal given the context. Eriksen remains hospitalized but his condition is “stable”, announced this Sunday the Danish Football Federation (DBU).

This morning we spoke with Eriksen, who greeted his teammates. His condition is stable and he remains hospitalized to pass complementary examinations, “added the DBU in a message on Twitter.

“Christian escapes death”

The rapid intervention of the emergency services was undoubtedly decisive, as explained by the Danish team doctor Martin Boesen. “The medical team (of the tournament) came quickly and with their help we managed to get Christian to ‘come back’,” he explained.

An “essential” reactivity, Emmanuel Orhant, the medical director of the French Football Federation (FFF), highlighted to .: “From the moment when there is a stop of the heart, there is little chance that it will work again on its own. Thanks to the care practiced by the Danish national team doctor and by the emergency team of the match, this player is still alive. “

Given what happened, the recovery session for Danish players scheduled for this Sunday has been postponed, Danish television TV2 explained in the morning. “There is more need for a mental than physical recovery on a morning like this,” said the journalist of this channel Patrick Petersen.

Danish newspapers summed up the general sentiment in the country on their front pages: “Shock at the Parken,” BT wrote, while for the Ekstra Bladet, “Christian escaped death.”

The leading daily, Politiken, nipped all controversy at the root by defending the resumption of the party, two hours after Eriksen swooned.

It must be difficult to play football in such circumstances, but it was what had to be done, no matter how hard it may be, “the newspaper writes.

The covid hits Portugal

What a scare! “Headlines the Madrid sports daily AS, while its counterpart Marca says:” We already have European champions: the doctors.

In France, the daily L’Equipe talks about “A match for life“with a great photograph of Eriksen running across the pitch at the start of the game, with a smile on his lips, far from the shocking images of minutes later, in which the Inter Milan footballer was seen, lying on the grass, with your eyes roll.

Some television images that went around the world but very harsh and for which the British BBC apologized for having broadcast them.

It could have been a drama, “French coach Didier Deschamps commented on channel TF1 on Sunday.” Fortunately, the medical service in place did everything that had to be done so that today he is stable. These are things that can happen, unfortunately. “

The excitement around the Eriksen episode has made the competition go into the background at least for the moment, on a Sunday in which the third day of a tournament is played that is also being altered by the covid, after the Portuguese Football Federation announced the positive of defender Joao Cancelo.

On the field, this Sunday one of the contenders for the title, England, will take action at Wembley (13h00 GMT), in a repetition of the semifinal of the last World Cup won by the Balkans in extra time.

The program is completed with the Austria-North Macedonia in Bucharest (16h00 GMT) and the Netherlands-Ukraine in Amsterdam (19h00 GMT).

asc

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without first obtaining written permission and without including the link to the original text.