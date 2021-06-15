Eriksen remains stable and under strict medical examination

06/14/2021

Christian Eriksen, Denmark national team player who fainted in the 43rd minute of the Euro Cup match against Finland, remains “stable” admitted to hospital, the Danish Federation (DBU) reported on Monday.

“Christian is in the same condition, stable, good. Exams are still being performed, there is no change“, reported at a press conference Jakob Høyer, head of communication at DBU.

The doctor of the Danish team, Morten Boesen, had explained yesterday in another appearance that the player fainted alone with the band, suffered cardiac arrest and he was clinically dead for a few seconds, until he was resuscitated with a defibrillator.

For now the cause is unknown, hence he continues to be hospitalized while undergoing further medical examinations.

The match was initially suspended by UEFA, but It was resumed almost two hours later after checking by colleagues that Eriksen was in good condition and that there was an agreement by all the parties involved in the match.

Finland, who made their debut in a great final phase, ended up taking the victory by 0-1 with a goal from Joel Pohjanpalo in the 59th minute. Denmark had a penalty to level the game, but it was ruined by Pierre-Emile Höjbjerg.