Eriksen recharges energy to a Denmark that believes in its options

06/19/2021 at 7:10 PM CEST

Christian Eriksen’s visit to the Danish rally after being discharged six days after cardiac arrest on the pitch he recharged his teammates, who believe in beating Russia on Monday and going to the second round of the European Championship.

The Danish star, who had collapsed in the game against Finland, had a implantable cardioverter defibrillator (DAI) after a successful operation at the Copenhagen Kingdom Hospital, and then moved to Helsingør, about 100 kilometers north, headquarters of the Danish concentration.

As revealed this Saturday by several of his teammates at a press conference, the Danish “ten” appeared with his family in the middle of training and then ate with them before going home.

“He seemed upbeat and energized the whole team. It was all very normal. We were able to give him a hug. It was good to see him hanging around with his son. It was a good day for many reasons. It was what we needed, “said Christian Nørgaard.

Joakim Mæhle, the one in charge of serving Eriksen when he collapsed on Saturday, described the meeting as “emotional“and remembered that the last time they had seen him face to face,”he was on the ground and they had to save his life on the grass“

“It is never pleasant to see him as we saw him, but I think we handled the whole situation well. It is very nice to see that he is now well,” said the Danish full-back, who acknowledged that I “needed” to see him “alive” again after the Saturday experience.

Extreme Andreas Skov Olsen assured to see Eriksen smiling again It has given them “a lot of peace of mind.”

His teammates agree that the “energy” that the Inter midfielder has given them has to use it as “motivation” for Monday’s game against Russia, in which Denmark is only worth a win and hope that Belgium beat Finland, although it could also pass as one of the best thirds.

“Russia is a team that we have to beat on paper. We must start the same as against Belgium and do everything in our power to destroy the Russians, “said Mæhle.

The Atalanta player described as “craziness“That the team does not have any points after two games in which it was better, but it remembered the example in 2016 of Portugal, which advanced with three points and ended up being the champion.

“Why don’t we go through? “said Mæhle confidently.

To the Belgium game, in which the Danes passed over one of the favorites for the title in the first half but ended up losing by two great actions of De Bruyne, Nørgaard also refers.

“There are many things we can get out of that meeting. We are not going to face a rival with the same individual qualityBut Russia is a good team and we will have to play a great game to achieve a good result, “he said.