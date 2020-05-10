Christian Eriksen, Inter midfielder, explained the ordeal he had to go through during confinement. The player exchanged London for Milan after signing for Inter at the end of January, so the change of city caught him in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

The ex of Tottenham assures in ‘The Sun’ that he feels “dejected” and that he thought about asking for help from his companions to be able to bear the loneliness. In fact, he considered asking Ashley Young and Romelu Lukaku to help them sleep at home: “I thought about asking them to spend the confinement with them, but they have families to take care of and fourteen days is too long to be sleeping on someone else’s couch“

The final solution was to stay in the sports city of Inter: “Instead, I have stayed at the club facilities with a chef and five members of the ‘staff’ who have preferred to go through quarantine here to protect their families”, ensures.

And the player has had strange experiences, such as having to explain to the police in a still poor Italian what he was doing on the street: “The police stopped me and, with how badly I speak Italian, I tried to explain what I was doing, where I was going and why I was on the streetHe adds that “I’ve never had so much free, you can’t even go shopping. I cannot complain, because it is much more difficult for other people, but it is very different from what I am used to, “he argues.

The fact of not being able to train and not being in contact with the leather still makes the confinement more unbearable: “I have been running in the parking lot and I have calculated that I can run 35 meters and then turn around. I have not touched a ball in seven weeks, the longest period of my life, and I’m starting to miss it. “

