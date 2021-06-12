Eriksen is struck down during Denmark

06/12/2021

On at 19:38 CEST

Tremendous scare during the Denmark – Finland. The player Christian Eriksen was struck down during the match and the medics immediately jumped onto the grass to try to revive him.

The match stopped at the minute 42 after the Dane fell collapsed. After more than 10 minutes of suspense, the meeting was finally suspended Y Eriksen was withdrawn by medical services of the lawn on a stretcher.

We can only hope that all this is a scare and the player can recover as soon as possible. ANDriksen is already in the hospital and has been stabilized.

