Eriksen is more interested in his teammates than in him and asks them to play

06/13/2021

On at 19:59 CEST

.

The star of the Danish national team Christian eriksen, that on Saturday suffered a collapse in the match of the Eurocup against Finland, He was more interested in a talk this Sunday about the state of his teammates than his own and asked them to play.

“We all spoke to him this morning via video call and we saw his smile on the screen. And then he says: ‘How are you? I think you are worse than me. I feel like I have to go out to train now, “Danish coach Kasper Hjulmand revealed at a press conference with a smile.

Hjulmand described the Inter Milan midfielder’s observation as something “typical” of Christian: “Think of others before yourself”. “Christian wants us to keep playing, so we’re going to do it. We are going to play for Christian, “he said.

The Danish coach said they will try to “get back to normal” and to resume training on Monday, but he is aware that it will cost some players more than others, although all are receiving psychological help.

“Christian is in good hands“Our job is to lift the spirits of the players and get them ready for Thursday (for the second game against Belgium),” he stressed.

The head of the DBU national teams, Peter Møller, insisted that he be able to speak again this Sunday with Denmark’s ’10’ was “a huge relief” for his teammates and it had an impact on sending a positive message.

Møller recalled Euro 84, the first in its history that ‘red dynamite’ played, and how the team overcame the serious injury suffered in the first game by what was then its great star, Allan Simonsen, and was able to win the next match, coincidentally against Belgium, and reach the semi-finals.

“I think this team has won the hearts of all Danes.”Møller said excitedly, “proud” like Hjulmand of the national team.

Hjulmand had special words for captain Simon Kjær, who ran across the field to join his friend, assisted with resuscitation and had time to comfort Eriksen’s wife and lead on the pitch and in the locker room. “Simon is an example for everyone”, said the coach of the Milan player and former Sevilla player.

Eriksen suffered a solo blackout as he was about to control a ball on the left wing of Denmark’s attack. The rapid medical assistance on the lawn itself allowed, after a hard quarter of an hour in which the worst was feared, stabilize him and was later transferred to the Kingdom Hospital in Copenhagen.

The match was initially suspended by UEFA, but was resumed almost two hours later after the players verified that Eriksen was in good condition and that there was an agreement by all parties involved in the match.

Finland, which debuted in a great final phase, ended up taking the win 0-1 with a goal from Joel Pohjanpalo in the 59th minute.