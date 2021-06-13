Eriksen is “awake” and has been transferred to a hospital

06/12/2021

On at 21:03 CEST

Danish international Christian Eriksen, whose fainting spell caused Denmark-Finland to be suspended from the European Championship, is “awake” and has been taken to hospital, the Danish Federation (DBU) reported.

Eriksen was transferred to the Copenhagen Kingdom Hospital for further tests, the DBU noted on its Twitter account.

In the same network, UEFA had reported that the Inter Milan midfielder “has been stabilized.”

The meeting, corresponding to the first day of group B of the continental competition, was suspended after the sudden fall of Eriksen at 43 minutes of play.

Eriksen fell to the pitch for no apparent reason, without knowledge, and after several minutes in which he required urgent medical assistance and underwent a heart massage, he was removed from the pitch on a stretcher surrounded by the Danish players. The player was subsequently transferred by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

After what happened, there has been a crisis meeting with both teams and the referees and UEFA will give more information at 19:45 CET (-2 GMT).