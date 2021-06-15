Eriksen, football and the entertainment society

Shutterstock / Maxim Tarasyugin ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/gQxKOV5JuyoIi3mwy_8liA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY3NC42NjY2NjY2NjY2NjY2/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/d7_JyopUGTWk5UUSfN_bYg–~B/aD0xMDEyO3c9MTQ0MDthcHBpZD15dGFjaHlvbg–/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/98ca3d4c1306a03d5b1ea4622742f202″ data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/gQxKOV5JuyoIi3mwy_8liA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY3NC42NjY2NjY2NjY2NjY2/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/d7_JyopUGTWk5UUSfN_bYg–~B/aD0xMDEyO3c9MTQ0MDthcHBpZD15dGFjaHlvbg–/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/98ca3d4c1306a03d5b1ea4622742f202″/>

Eurocup. June 12, 2021. 42nd minute of the match between Finland and Denmark. Danish player Christian Eriksen suddenly collapses. Doctors arrive immediately and perform a heart massage. Dismayed, some players cry, others pray. It would not be the first sudden death on a pitch. The compunction is not less in the stands.

While the doctors try to revive the player, whose heart has stopped beating, up to eight footballers from his team form a barrier, surrounding him, so that the cameras do not capture his agony. Also some members of the medical team hold a sheet so that the prying eye of the cameras does not get to retransmit the tragic episode.

A few minutes later, the Inter player is taken on a stretcher to the locker room. The toilets accompany him, lifting a sheet on each side of the stretcher, while other players position themselves in front, as if escorting him, to continue respecting the privacy of their partner.

The video surveillance society

A few years ago, matches were broadcast with just a couple of cameras. Today there are dozens. Undoubtedly, the multiple cameras offer more perspectives on any play and thus the viewer at home can recreate a set seen from various angles, to elucidate whether or not it was a penalty, whether the hand was intentional or not.

But there is something of Big Brother in the whole media montage. Because the spectator has become accustomed to witnessing what is beyond the game: for example, what face does the striker put on when they substitute him, the coach’s protests before a referee decision, the quarrels between two teammates who do not understand each other.

The player, increasingly aware of his overexposure, manages his gestures, restrains himself or, on the contrary, runs towards the camera to celebrate his goal with anger. With so much camera, the dramaturgy increases, to hide or to express. Not even in the changing room tunnel are footballers exempt from being scrutinized.

We have gone from the “remote-controlled society” to the “video-surveillance society” in which, under the pretext that there is no spectacle or consumption (and profitability) without an image, and that it contains the truth, the public figure must be subject to constant visual scrutiny.

The media, which pay for the broadcast, obviously want to show more and more, but to what extent? The unexpected set reached every home. When Eriksen was removed from the field, the most dramatic moments looped over and over again.

The episode was quickly turned into melodrama. Amid the concern, a photo appeared that apparently showed the player was conscious, encouraging hope. On television he contacted the Elche doctor and questioned him about the seriousness of the matter. The program gave way to another journalist who followed the way social networks boiled: Eriksen’s name quickly became a trending topic.

That even Cristiano Ronaldo himself was praying for his speedy recovery, hoping that they would soon see each other on the court, certainly increased the newsworthiness and even many media gave the Portuguese gesture the character of the headline. The fact of introducing the reactions of the most famous footballers to the news amplified the impact of the event while allowing adaptation to local consumption. In England the message of Harry Kane, captain of his National Team and teammate at Tottenham for so many years, was spreading. And thus, in each country the player with the most media appeal was selected.

The power of images

As journalists know, “there is no news if there is no image.” Although the episode undoubtedly had more impact in Europe, in a matter of minutes it was radiating to the entire world. Obviously if the cardiac arrest had happened to a player from Thailand in the domestic championship, it would not have deserved even a brief note on television or in the sports newspapers. In fact, these types of misfortunes occur with some frequency, as a recent study has shown. But what happens at the Euro is another question.

The speed with which certain news circulates on the networks is a relevant indication of which issues are most suitable for immediate dissemination, as well as which countries, which activities, which situations are still the nerve centers of media attention. Because, from an anthropological point of view, it cannot be ignored that the episode occurs to an individual who is a man, who is a footballer, who is European and who plays in a televised show that aspires – like the World Cup – to be consumed (that is, say, paid) by millions of people.

The context is not trivial because only in certain situations there are endless cameras ready to take us live to the anguished wife of the victim crying uncontrollably, while Kjaer, the captain of the National Team, embraces her. And only in certain places are there so many photographers that someone manages to bypass the human screen made by the players and introduce their telephoto lens between the legs of the footballers, to capture the face of the unconscious Danish on the ground. These, in fact, were the images that circulated the most on the networks, while Eriksen was being transported by the toilets.

When the official FIFA media reported that the player was stable, people took a breath. But in the minutes and hours following the incident, an interesting phenomenon took place: many people showed their outrage on the networks that the cameras continued to offer the episode over and over again, without respecting the will of the players who did everything possible to preserve the privacy of your partner.

It also transpired that, in the field, during the agonizing 15 minutes that the resuscitation lasted, many fans reproached those who recorded with their mobiles. The spontaneous initiative of the Danish players is a sufficient symptom of the exhaustion they experience with their media overexposure. But no less significant is the reaction on the part of viewers and spectators against making a show of a tragic moment.

The episode shows the blurred boundaries between the footballer’s right to privacy and the viewer’s right to information.

The limits of the show

The games televised with multiple cameras and broadcast to the whole world, the possibility of recording with a mobile phone and uploading the content to the networks, VAR, YouTube … all this increases the technological mediatization of the players, and they develop their tactics to preserve not only their privacy but their ability to shape their image, which they know is essential in a mass sport in which millions of people consume the most insignificant aspect of the life of footballers every day. The viewer is used to the cameras reaching further and further, and justifies, perhaps mostly, that the player charges millions to offer a show that must be exposed without limits.

But where does the show begin and end? We saw live that a man was torn between life and death, but also that the protagonists of this game – the players themselves and a part of the fans – expressed their doubts with that, in any case, it does not matter what happen, the show must go on.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.

