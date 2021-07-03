Erika Fernández wears a heart attack figure in daring dark outfit

Erika Fernández, the Colombian model and presenter of the FOX Sports network, once again delighted her followers with her new publication in the social media where she again showed how daring she is with her new outfit.

“Gnight www.eriferca.com”, published Erika Fernández through her official Instagram account, inviting people to subscribe to her exclusive content page where she will be uploading photos showing natural to her followers.

Said publication already has Said publication already has more than 117 thousand likes and thousands of comments that surrendered to how beautiful and sensual she looks in the photograph and how well she maintains her body to show off her figure, and that they will not be lost none of your content on your OnlyFans.

It should be remembered that a couple of weeks ago, the presenter declared that she decided to create her own exclusive content page to raise funds for her organization “Love without breed”, which seeks to find a home for street dogs.

