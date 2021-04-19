Erika Fernández teaches more in ‘sensual’ photo in a swimsuit

Erika Fernandez, the brand new presenter of the chain of Fox Sports, He has once again stolen the glances of his loyal followers on social networks, revealing part of his sensual anatomy.

Via Instagram, the beautiful driver released the photo where she appears posing inside her house in a black swimsuit and showing part of her attributes, accompanied by the following message.

“My tattoo says” Where you can not love, Do not delay “the best advice I could give you !!!”, he wrote.

This publication has received more than 78 thousand likes and about 600 comments from its more than one and a half million followers on Instagram, showing their admiration for the lifestyle of the beautiful driver.

The presenter Erika Fernández has gained ground within the sports media at a national and international level, being part of the cast of analyst in the functions of mixed martial arts in the UFC and his love for the practice of fitness exercise.

