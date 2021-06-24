Erika Fernández shows off her gleaming figure with a ‘daring’ translucent outfit

Erika Fernández, the Colombian model and presenter of the FOX Sports network, once again delighted her followers with her new publication on social networks where she once again showed how daring she is with her new outfit.

Fernández, through his official Instagram account, shared a photograph where he appears posing on his back with a translucent outfit where he showed his best attributes.

“You warm up a man with photos, a woman with ACTIONS !!! And vice versa, remember. ”, Published Erika Fernández along with the photo.

This publication already has more than 30 thousand likes and hundreds of comments that surrendered to how beautiful and sensual she looks in the photograph and how well she maintains her body to show off her figure.

It should be remembered that a couple of weeks ago, the presenter declared that she decided to create her own exclusive content page to raise funds for her organization “Love without breed”, which seeks to find a home for street dogs.

