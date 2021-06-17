Erika Fernández shows off her curves in a spicy lace outfit

Erika Fernández, the Colombian-Cuban model and presenter of the FOX Sports network, once again delighted her followers through her social networks, by sharing a “spicy” preview of her next photo session.

Through his official Instagram account, Eri Fernández shared a photograph in which he appears posing with a small red lace outfit, which left his worked figure in view of his fans.

“But first .. a selfie”, wrote the presenter in a post that managed to exceed 69 thousand “likes” in a couple of hours, also getting more than 500 comments from her followers, by showing off a “taste” of her content exclusive.

Previously, Erika Fernández declared that she made the decision to create this exclusive content site to raise funds for her organization “Amor sin Raza”, which rescues dogs in street situations, provides them care and rehabilitation in case of injury, and seeks a new home for them.

