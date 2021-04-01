Erika Fernández raises the temperature with “spicy” video in networks

Erika Fernández, the beautiful Colombian-Cuban host of FOX Sports, surprised her followers through her social networks by giving them a “taste” of what will be a spicy photo session.

Through her official Instagram account, Eri Fernández published a video in which she appears posing with a tiny black lace outfit, which left her defined figure in view of everyone.

“After many years we meet again,” wrote the host, mentioning who will be in charge of the photo shoot that we will surely see in the future on their networks.

In addition to being the host of programs such as Impacto FOX NFL, UFC on FOX and NET, Erika Fernández is also the creator of the foundation “Love without race”, which seeks to rescue and give a home to stray dogs.

