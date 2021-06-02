Erika Fernández poses as daring in a lace outfit

Erika Fernández, the beautiful Colombian-Cuban host of the FOX Sports network, surprised her followers through her social networks by sharing a “taste” of the content she makes for her exclusive site.

Through his Instagram account, “Eri” Fernández shared a photograph in which he appears posing on the bed while posing with a lace outfit, which left his worked figure in view of all his followers.

“And you already subscribed to my page !! ?? www.Eriferca.com … I am planning new sessions and I need ideas … at night I will connect there so you can tell me that you would like me to go up there … I’ll wait for you ”

The FOX host stated that this site was born in search of resources for her foundation “Love without race”, which helps stray dogs find a home, in addition to rescuing them and providing rehabilitation, if necessary.

