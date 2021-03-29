Erika Fernández gets ‘naughty’ in the networks with a provocative red swimsuit

Erika Fernandez, Fox Sports host, became naughty on social networks with her new publication where she showed all her sensuality with a photograph where she appears with a provocative red swimsuit that caused the sighs of all her followers.

Erika Fernández, through her official Instagram account, fell in love with locals and strangers with the red swimsuit while she appears lying on the floor on the edge of a sofa, while announcing that a surprise will come to her networks very soon.

“Exclusive content.”, Published next to the image that already has more than 60,000 likes and thousands of comments praising how beautiful and sensual she looks in said photograph.

Erika Fernández is a renowned presenter on the ‘Fox Sports’ network, who has shown her great knowledge of the world of sports, being a great fan of mixed martial arts in the UFC.

