Erika Fernández boasts her tremendous figure with a tiny outfit

Erika Fernández, the beautiful Colombian-Cuban host of the FOX Sports network, delighted her followers with a spicy post through her social networks, in which she left her well-worked figure in view of all.

Through her official Instagram account, the host of programs like NET, who specializes in UFC, MMA and mixed martial arts, shared an image in which she appears posing on her back while wearing a tiny swimsuit, which highlighted her curves.

Also read: Mexican National Team: Carlos Salcedo “justifies” his “aggressive” style of play against Guatemala

“And now with you, another dog … hahahaha”, wrote the host, referring to the publications about animals that she makes and also to a famous phrase that is used as a “compliment” towards women.

This publication managed to add more than 46 thousand “likes” in just a couple of hours, in addition to being filled with comments where the fans of “Eri” were given to her for her beauty.

Visit our channel Youtube so you can enjoy our content