Panamanian singer and songwriter Érika Ender, co-author of the famous song “Despacito”, joined this Friday a musical tribute that various artists from the continent are paying to farmers for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ender joined the campaign of the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) that aims to recognize the importance of the work of farmers and workers in the food chain so that food continues to reach the tables in the countries of the Americas, in between of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Thank you for what you do, I send you a very big hug in these very difficult and vulnerable moments that humanity is going through,” Ender said in a video before starting to sing “I keep walking.”

IICA, based in Costa Rica, highlighted in a statement that Ender’s successful career has composed songs in Spanish and Portuguese for countless Latino pop artists, including his co-authorship of “Despacito”, winner of the Latin Grammy in 2017 for the best song of the year, performed by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee.

IICA’s call to honor farmers has already brought together the work of renowned artists from various countries in the Americas, including Argentines Gustavo Santaolalla, León Gieco, Teresa Parodi, Soledad Villamil and Victor Heredia, as well as Brazilians Roberta Sa, Tony Belloto and Paulo Miklos, among others.

“With this campaign, IICA seeks to contribute to intensifying political and social consideration towards those who keep the agribusiness chain running and the land workers, who support the food supply at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic challenges the world “explained the Institute.

The singer joined in this initiative the foundation of the former Dominican baseball player, Pedro Martínez.

Various organizations have also joined the tribute, such as Unesco in Brazil, the Brazilian Association of Supermarkets, and in Argentina the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, the Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Social Development, the Argentina Plan against Hunger, the Secretariat of Media and Public Communication, Public Content, State Society and the National Endowment for the Arts.

The Organization of Ibero-American States for Education, Science and Culture (OEI) also joined the campaign.

