The presenter Erika Csiszer is no longer part of the « Un Nuevo Día » program of the Hispanic network Telemundo, which had already fired her colleague Héctor Sandarti.

After almost 8 years in the show, Erika is out of the morning television space, El Diario de Nueva York published.

« Erika Csiszer, de Un Nuevo Dia’ social media presenter, is leaving Telemundo’s morning show. We appreciate your commitment, positive energy and dedication to the program and we are sure you will have the same success in your future projects, ”confirmed Telemundo in a statement sent to El Diario.

Héctor Sandarti had already left before the program and he himself said that he found out the day before that he would no longer be part of the Telemundo morning show he thought he would be in for many years.

« As we learned, unofficially, the layoffs in ‘A New Day’ would not end with Erika, but in one week the departure of one of the three presenters and changes in production could be announced, » reported El Diario de NY .

The Venezuelan began as a sexy soccer referee on the show.

With the departure of Alessandra Villegas she became one of the girls of the networks, and lately she presented interviews and entertainment notes.

Since the start of the pandemic, he has been seen on several occasions making his stories from his home in Miami, El Diario said.

Erika has boldly confessed that she was a victim of both physical and psychological abuse and domestic violence.

In recent times, she was involved in a scandal when she was identified as the woman who stole Zuleyka Rivera’s boyfriend, German Rosete, who is her current partner, according to El Diario.

The website of the newspaper La Opinion in Los Angeles reported that there are rumors that another driver leaves.

The presenters currently working on the program are Rashel Díaz, Adamari López and Chiquibaby.

« Meanwhile, it is speculated that all these changes are due to a crisis on television, no further details have been released yet, » said La Opinión.