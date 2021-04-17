Erika Cruz closes preparation for world title duel

Erika Cruz made a strong closing of preparation under the tutelage of her father Memo.

MEXICO – The capital fighter Erika Cruz closed her preparation with a view to what she considers “the most vital fight” of her career when on April 22 in New York, she will face the Canadian Jelena Mrdjenovich for the WBA featherweight world title , held by the American.

After ten intense rounds of two-minute sparring that she performed with boxers Isis Vargas and Jessica González (five rounds with each), who demanded the most of her, Cruz Hernández said she was ready for her important challenge.

“Motivated to get that championship in New York. It is the most difficult commitment I have, the key test for the start of a new career, I think we are going to achieve it. I feel strong and with all the attitude; I am in my moment and to win ”.

Erika explained that despite the great career of her rival, she will not respect her above the ring, since the desire of the Mayor’s Office boxer Magdalena Contreras is to bring the belt to Mexico.

“We know that she has been a three-time world champion in different divisions. I’m not afraid. She is tall, she will work with her distance. I’m left-handed and he’s going to want to throw straight punches to keep his distance ”.

The also member of the National Guard, according to commented, that the height of Jelena Mrdjenovich will not be a handicap against her, because she already has a plan to overcome such an obstacle.

“I am not going to give her rest, I am going to be on top of her until the fight lasts, to press; take the initiative and not let her breathe, “he explained, while stating that the preparation was very demanding under the supervision of his father and coach Memo Cruz.

“In case of success, fifty percent will be for him, for his knowledge. It will be an important fruit for both him and me ”, he concluded.