CDMX.- A few days ago, the blonde actress Erika Buenfil received the Queen of the ‘Tik Tok’He even received an official plaque from the platform for his 5.5 million followers. All this would be leaving him big profits, even above what he paid him Televisa.

Before receiving such a distinction, the 56-year-old actress, who does not stop sharing funny videos in this application, has already been named as such.

This success took the actress starring in soap operas like ‘Marisol’ and ‘True loves’, who did not plan it, because it is a platform designed for a much younger audience.

All this could be leading the beautiful actress to receive millionaire figures, even better than she received on Televisa.

According to information from TV Notes, Erika Buenfil would be receiving much more on Tik Tok than she earned from a project or soap opera on Televisa. And these would be the calculations of how much the actress could be taking to the stock market.

The information indicates that from the 500 thousand followers on the platform, Tik Tok begins to pay its content creators an estimated amount of $ 100 for every 10,000 thousand followers.

What in the case of Erika Buenfil, who has 5.5 million followers, could be receiving 1 cent for each follower, that is, a total of more than 50 thousand dollars or the equivalent of more than 1 million 230 thousand pesos. Although she denied it.

This amount is similar to the reported salary of other Televisa actors such as Eduardo Yáñez, who was his co-star in the soap opera ‘True loves’ and who supposedly received 65 thousand dollars a month when he was making the soap opera ‘Fire in the blood’ beside Adela Noriega. And in the case of Erika Buenfil, it is mentioned that she earned $ 55,000 a month.

In addition to the money you might be getting from Tik Tok, some brands and companies have been known to endorse content creators on social media, which would add a higher figure. Even the same actress stated that she has been offered to do some collaborations.

They are looking for brands for me to work with at Tik Tok, but I am not willing to be directed. If I accept something, it is on the condition that I make all the decisions ”, clarified the one born in Monterrey.

