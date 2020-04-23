Erika Buenfil will have a program thanks to her success in Tik tok | Instagram

Actress Erika Buenfil is on her best streak and now adds a new quite favorable news, because thanks to her success in Tiktok and by crowning herself as the queen of the platform, you have been offered a program.

Currently the Mexican actress has approximately 5 million followers on your TikTok account.

Erika disclosed that it was her son who motivated her to join and create an account in the application and little by little her audience increased and people began to love her for her funny videos that she shares.

I started when I saw on television that the boys made challenges, I said ‘where are those challenges?’ One day I came up to my son and asked him and he said: ‘It’s Tiktok ’, so I downloaded it, but I did not register to be an observer and suddenly it was very funny,” she confessed.

Now, thanks to his success, he received a job offer quite promising, this is a reality show and it is almost a fact.

This news was made known through a interview in the famous program Members on air From your home.

I think the number of followers I have had a lot to do with them searching for me, “said the actress.

It should be noted that this point is very successful, since they are currently looking for a lot that is well searched on the internet and has lots of followers.

Everything is suspended, but new, different job offers are coming. There is one that I don’t want to talk about yet, but we are preparing something really cool that is a reality show, “Buenfil commented.

The Queen of Tiktok also revealed that he is found taking classes for their new program, which will begin next week.

There is no doubt that you will have a great success in your next projects, despite the criticism he receives, he is incredible in everything he does.

