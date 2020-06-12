Érika Buenfil shows a photo from the past and they say she looked better than Bárbara de Regil. | Instagram Special

Erika Buenfil shows a photo from the past and they say she looked better than Bárbara de Regil, because he delighted his followers of social networks with an ideal outfit to go to the gym, taking advantage of memories on Thursday where he has attested to his extensive career.

For many, these months have consolidated Érika Buenfil like the queen of TikTok, but the reality is that an extensive career as an actress of TV soaps, with protagonists who have given him international fame.

Weeks ago Érika Buenfil shared an image next to Enrique Iglesias , because he interpreted the musical theme of his soap opera “Marisol”, where he shared the starring role with Eduardo SantamarinaNow, faithful to tradition, she returns to give something to talk about and reminds us that a beautiful and salacious woman is the best there can be.

Without neglecting the great merit of Barbara de Regil and the great strength he has shown in his exercise routines, for many followers of Érika Buenfil this image in Instagram He became an inspiration for showing a very natural beauty, without extreme routines or a thinness that could cause many health problems.

Érika Buenfil and the elegance that has given her maturity

While, Érika Buenfil she no longer looks like that image ready to do aerobics, she has not lost her beauty but quite the opposite, now she is praised as a mature woman, an excellent actress and a great mother, who has found in the social networks a new world to explore.

In addition to his work on television, Érika Buenfil just celebrated seven million followers on TikTok with a charming video where she appears dressed as Mimo. Another of his exploits has been a kitchen channel where he shares his best recipes with great success.

So, Érika Buenfil confirms that beyond the beauty of a woman is her intelligence, her talent, and that there is no better accessory than happiness.