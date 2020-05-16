The Mexican artistic community expressed condolences on social networks for the recent death of the first actress Pilar Pellicer, who left at the age of 82.

On platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, actors, institutions, journalists and producers who were close to the histrionisa, who debuted during the Golden Age of Mexican cinema, expressed their regret at the departure of the protagonist of Three women at the stake.

“My dear and admired friend Pilar Pellicer dies. To your daughter and to her eternal companion and relatives, I send my deepest condolences, my condolences. She introduced me to my husband the father of my children. We will miss her. QEPD ”, wrote actress Laura Zapata, with whom Pellicer shared credits in the melodrama La Gata, as well as Erika Buenfil, who also regretted her death through Instagram.

My dear and admired friend @pilarpellicer dies because of the COVI19 to her daughter @arianepellicer to her eternal companion and relatives I send them my deepest condolences, my condolences. She introduced me to my husband the father of my children. We will miss her. QEPDpic.twitter.com/tQfM1VMGWL – Laura Zapata / Fuera Chairos blocked them. (@LAURAZAPATAM) May 16, 2020

For its part, the Ministry of Culture “and its institutions mourn the death of actress Pilar Pellicer, a leading figure in the golden age of Mexican cinema and who was awarded the Ariel for Best Actress for the film ‘La Choca'”.

The Ministry of Culture and its institutions mourn the death of actress Pilar Pellicer, a leading figure in the golden age of Mexican cinema and who was awarded the Ariel for Best Actress for the film La choca. : Mariana Yazbek pic.twitter.com/yNNanUrAbf – Ministry of Culture (@cultura_mx) May 16, 2020

“The forceful presence of our cinema enlightened us in films such as ñ Nazarín’ by Luis Buñuel, ‘Tajimara’ by Juan José Gurrola or ‘La Choca’ by Emilio ‘el Indio’ Fernández. Thanks for these and many more stories, Pilar Pellicer. We continue to see you on the screens, ”wrote the Mexican Institute of Cinematography (IMCINE).

The forceful presence of our cinema enlightened us in films such as Bu Nazarín ’by Luis Buñuel,‘ Tajimara ’by Juan José Gurrola or‘ La Choca ’by Emilio el Indio Fernández. Thanks for these and many more stories, Pilar Pellicer. We continue to see you on the screens. pic.twitter.com/d20MJthX0A – IMCINE (@imcine) May 16, 2020

Other of the productions where the actress appeared was in As the saying of Televisa says, which stated: “we send condolences to his friends and family.” The National Association of Actors (ANDA) also spoke: “our partner and great actress Pilar Pellicer. RIP. Our condolences to family and friends. “

The production of #ComoDiceElDicho mourns the death of the first actress Pilar Pellicer QEPD we send condolences to her friends and family. pic.twitter.com/8WAuXVdU0R – Cafe El Said (@CafeElDicho) May 16, 2020

The @andactores deeply regrets the death of our colleague and great actress Pilar Pellicer. RIP. Our condolences to family and friends. pic.twitter.com/NojXhWabJ0 – Andactores (@andactores) May 16, 2020

“A great actress started: Pilar Pellicer. We will miss you. Have a good trip, dear friend, “wrote singer Tania Libertad. Producers Tina Galindo, Magda Rodríguez and Epigmenio Ibarra did the same from their accounts, as did journalists Jenaro Villamil and Julio Astillero.

A great actress started: Pilar Pellicer. We will miss you. Have a good trip dear friend. pic.twitter.com/NJKNv9qxca – Tania Libertad (@ tanialiberty01) May 16, 2020

Rest in peace Pilar Pellicer, actress of our Mexican cinema. Protagonist in more than 50 movies and 20 soap operas. Unforgettable in his role as “La Choca”. pic.twitter.com/o7CNemtMSB – Jenaro Villamil (@jenarovillamil) May 16, 2020

