The Mexican artistic community expressed condolences on social networks for the recent death of the first actress Pilar Pellicer, who left at the age of 82.

On platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, actors, institutions, journalists and producers who were close to the histrionisa, who debuted during the Golden Age of Mexican cinema, expressed their regret at the departure of the protagonist of Three women at the stake.

“My dear and admired friend Pilar Pellicer dies. To your daughter and to her eternal companion and relatives, I send my deepest condolences, my condolences. She introduced me to my husband the father of my children. We will miss her. QEPD ”, wrote actress Laura Zapata, with whom Pellicer shared credits in the melodrama La Gata, as well as Erika Buenfil, who also regretted her death through Instagram.

For its part, the Ministry of Culture “and its institutions mourn the death of actress Pilar Pellicer, a leading figure in the golden age of Mexican cinema and who was awarded the Ariel for Best Actress for the film ‘La Choca'”.

“The forceful presence of our cinema enlightened us in films such as ñ Nazarín’ by Luis Buñuel, ‘Tajimara’ by Juan José Gurrola or ‘La Choca’ by Emilio ‘el Indio’ Fernández. Thanks for these and many more stories, Pilar Pellicer. We continue to see you on the screens, ”wrote the Mexican Institute of Cinematography (IMCINE).

Other of the productions where the actress appeared was in As the saying of Televisa says, which stated: “we send condolences to his friends and family.” The National Association of Actors (ANDA) also spoke: “our partner and great actress Pilar Pellicer. RIP. Our condolences to family and friends. “

“A great actress started: Pilar Pellicer. We will miss you. Have a good trip, dear friend, “wrote singer Tania Libertad. Producers Tina Galindo, Magda Rodríguez and Epigmenio Ibarra did the same from their accounts, as did journalists Jenaro Villamil and Julio Astillero.

