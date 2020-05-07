Erika Buenfil; Inspired by TikTok from Madonna and Ana Gabriel | Instagram Special

Actress Erika Buenfil does a Tik Tok in black and white of the Vogue song, Wearing an outfit that makes her seem too much with the singer Madonna. The networks went crazy to see each time the actress Erika Buenfil share a Tik Tok on their social networks.

The Mexican actress pays a small tribute to the American singer Madonna with a very eighties-style hairstyle, lights and a black and white aesthetic in accordance in the style of the music video for the Vogue song.

It should be noted that Erika Buenfil has won the hearts of users on social networks with her creative videos on Tik Tok and that she also shares through her personal Instagram account. The charismatic way in their videos is the special touch that makes them as fun as the song of Ana Gabriel e love thingsquarantine.

Erika Buenfil inspired by the eighties fashion with Tik Tok

Although Madonna’s Vogue song was released in 1990, the fashion that we can see in the music video is still very much in the style of the eighties. So it is not surprising that actress Erika Buenfil took a trip back in time with her hairstyle and makeup for her video.

Further, It is not the first time that Erika Buenfil has shown us that she is a lover from the eighties. Recently, he uploaded a video to his Instagram account making a Tik Tok video of the song. “Things of love”.

This song became a trend again thanks to the interpretation of Ximena Sariñana in the Netflix series; The House of Flowers. And Erika Buenfil did not wait to make a Tik Tok of the famous song. With cell phone in hand, spilled mascara and the born talent of an actress, Erika Buenfil masterfully interprets the song by Ana Gabriel.

It should be remembered that actress Erika Buenfil has positioned herself as the queen of Tik Tok due to you already have 5.6 million followers on your account, due to their constant activity on the social network.

Visit our YouTube channel

.