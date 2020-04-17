Erika Buenfil could become a cougar in Tik tok | Instagram

First known as an excellent actress, Erika Buenfil fell in love again with the Internet when she opened her account on Tiktok because she is one of the favorite personalities of Internet users, although now she could add another term besides “Aunt of Mexico”, and become a cougar.

It could be that you don’t know the term “Cougar” She is an older woman who likes to date younger men than herself.

Teresa de Jesús Buenfil López She is best known simply as Erika Buenfil. She is a television and stage actress who has won the hearts and smiles of netizens with her vines on Tiktok.

And is that the beautiful blonde with eyes like the sea shared a new Tiktok that more than one woman would make us envious.

Of course, although the young man with whom he does the Tiktok is not at all bad, the actress does not intend to have anything with him because it’s just a collaboration.

Surely you already know the application where you can share short or long videos where you interpret an audio of a song, video or movie.

We could say that Buenfil has a fondness for constantly sharing the videos, in which we present below you can see the actress receiving a call from a shirtless young man who has a dreamy physique.

She begins to tell him that she will soon arrive and will practically make her touch the sky when they see each other, however she spoke to the wrong person and when she realizes it Erica asks her if she is not going to go, it is an audio that many people have shared and it’s really funny however by doing so Erica makes it even more comical.

The term cougar could be applied due to the fact that the old woman You want this young man to actually go to his house and do everything he had promised before he knew he was wrong, wouldn’t you ask him?

