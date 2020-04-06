Erika Buenfil.

Photo:

Mandy Fridmann / Courtesy

This coming April 13, at 8/7 PM Centro, Univision premieres ‘I give you life’, starring José Ron Y Eva Cedeño, the novel tells the story of a mechanic, whose life will take a radical turn, after learning that he is the father of a young man diagnosed with cancer to whom he must donate an organ.

Erika Buenfil It will have one of the main characters in history, perhaps the most authentic, but also the most uncomfortable. She will be Andrea, Elena’s mother (Eva Cedeño), classist, frivolous, racist and unbearable, at least as defined by the actress who has become the queen of the Tik Tok.

“It is exhausting, because I am one of those that leaves the heart, the pulpit, the blood and the marrow in my work. Little by little the director took me and then we had the conversation of what he had understood with the scene and what I had understood… He is a very explosive character ”, begins Erika, in an exclusive interview she gave us on Televisa.

With 35 years of marriage and three daughters, her husband asks for a divorce because he fell in love with another woman and there Andrea’s world falters: “It is that everyone tells me that it is unbearable, that it is disastrous, that it is hollow … And did it take you 35 years to realize all that? … The one that is unbearable or the one who is a spoiled girl or whatever, it is always, there I justify it a lot. We have three daughters, from the first one she could have left, I do not justify her being so racist, although I justify her because she is her personality…. I do not justify how he despises the classes, nor do I justify that he has neglected his daughters so much ”.

As we have told you, the story tells of a boy, Andrea’s adoptive grandson, needs an organ to save his life, a subject that is even more difficult to deal with on stage by Buenfil:

“My character does not care, to me as a human being it must be terrible … I would collapse knowing that anyone close to me, I do not talk about my son because I do not want to think about it, or mention it, it happens”.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW ON VIDEO:

.