Erika Buenfil celebrates her 5 million followers on Tiktok

The Mexican actress Erika Buenfil celebrated yesterday having reached 5 million followers in your account tiktokWell, there is no doubt that she is the queen of the social network and the most loved by thousands of Mexicans.

It was through a video on tiktok that the actress celebrated this great achievement along with her followers who have accompanied her during this process and encouraged her to continue doing what she and her audience love so much.

The video he shared was a fun dance to the beat of “Cha Cha Slide”DJ in the night and Erika held a balloon showing the number of her followers.

5 million #TikTok. Happy. Thank you, thank you, “he wrote in the post.

This is how the 56-year-old actress has become one of the famous favorites from social networks with their fun videos.

When he first started, Buenfil confessed in a interview in “Members on air” than Thank you to the videos that his son it was that she was encouraged to join and thus eventually become the queen of Tiktok.

The publication with just one day of being shared has more than 800 thousand reproductions and endless comments from her followers who congratulated her on her great achievement.

You’re the only one who applaud you for making those videos “,” YOU ARE THE MAXIMOOOOOOOO !!!!!!! “,” Esooo !!! Congratulations and millions more to come, you are super fun outside “, were some of the comments.

Similarly, several artists sent their congratulations, because in incredible how in such a short time she became the most follower of the platform.

The Mexican actress has shown constancy and charisma during his journey on the platform and has earned the love and respect of the entire public.

