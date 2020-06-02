After Alejandra Ávalos accused Laura Flores and Erika Buenfil of having truncated her career, it is Buenfil who denies this and invites her detractors to better get to work and not be criticizing from home.

“While I work, other people talk about me, from their house. All I can say is that they get to work, they want to, they throw eggs, and they push them forward with the talent that God gives them and the capacity that God gives you, please leave me alone, let it slack “, explained Buenfil through his social networks.

Another great LIE. NEVER. I HAVE NEVER GONE TO SEE IT. https://t.co/tM0SHRP05e – Erika Buenfil. (@ebuenfil) June 1, 2020

Erika explained that she does not know what Ávalos refers to when she says that she and Laura Flores went to Alejandra’s shows to make fun of her work and her physique, even visibly sad that she asked not to be disturbed since she has never gotten into nobody’s life and ask the same for it.

“Stop bothering me, I do not bother or meddle in anyone’s life and it is not about telling if we went or did not go and insulting and assaulting us. Laura Flores sent me a message to tell me what was happening? I tried not to ignore, but it is sad because it is a note and I in this world now is to attack and hurt us and it is not worth it, “he said.

The actress explained that she is currently on television forums recording a new project, so she invites those who attack her to do the same and demonstrate that they are better with their jobs and not with unfounded accusations.

For you. Yes, for you. Get to work and stop lying pic.twitter.com/rVHQe32TLW – Erika Buenfil. (@ebuenfil) June 1, 2020

“I walk in a forum working with all the measures and precautions, tired of working and tired of reading so many things, whether it was true or not, I don’t know, I only know that it is a lie and that I am a woman who has worked all life if I have to work, “he said.

Faced with Ávalos’ accusations that Buenfil and Laura had relationships with top executives, Erika denies this, saying that she has always been a woman whose success is based on work.

People who talk about others is because they have nothing good to say about [email protected] Comper !! that a life is looked for and that is put to work. End of release. – Erika Buenfil. (@ebuenfil) June 1, 2020

“It is ugly that they say things that are not true, I had a life that I do not regret, I had people who loved me and people who did not, but at this age with the career I have done there are things that are not done and talk because I feel like talking instead of wishing for love right now, someone happens to talk about things that are not true, today I have many years of work, I have a son, I am a single mother, and nothing else, “he added.

