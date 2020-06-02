Erika Buenfil and Laura Flores respond to controversial allegations by Alejandra Ávalos | Instagram Special

Erika Buenfil and Laura Flores respond to the strong statements made by the singer Alejandra Avalos in an interview in “Come joy”, where he assured that Both Erika and Laura Flores had made her life impossible when she had just started her career. in the show through mockery and humiliation.

“They shouted at me: fat, paunch, you have cellulite. They took care to tear my life to pieces on many occasions ”. “They were privileged, untouchable. I do not. I come from below ”. Said Alejandra Ávalos. This has generated controversy in social networks and both Erika and Laura responded to the singer Alejandra Ávalos.

One of the first to respond was the actress Erika Buenfil, denying everything Alejandra Avalos had said in the interview “Venga la Alegría” where she assured that the actresses made fun of her and humiliated her when her career had just started. To which the actress Erika Buenfil responded sharply and concretely on social networks:

“Another great lie, I have never, never been to see it”. “People who talk about others is because they have nothing good to say about them. Comper !! That a life is looked for and that is put to work. End of release. Erika Buenfil wrote from her social networks.

Further, Erika Buenfil still took the time to make a Tik Tok to make your answer even more forceful. “For you. Yes, for you. Get to work and stop lying. ” Alluding to the song with which he made a lipsync in Tik Tok.

For his part, the actress Laura Flores through a video on her Instagram account, She spoke about how surprised she was at the statements of the singer Alejandra Ávalos. “I would not do it with her or with anyone, because I am not the one to judge or make fun of othersmuch less when I know what it is like to be on top of a stage breaking your face to do your job well. ”

“In other words, I am very respectful with all my colleagues and with all people in general. The only thing I want to say that Ale for me is a great artist, she is a great singer, precious, beautiful, she always has been. I think beauty has nothing to do with whether you have fat or fat in your body, that’s stupid. “

“I’m 56 years old and I couldn’t be thinking about itBut even when I was young I didn’t think that, thank God, I consider myself an intelligent and respectful woman, because that’s how they educated me at home.

