Érika Buenfil and Angélica Rivera would start a war on Televisa, they say | Instagram

Apparently for Angélica Rivera the way to get the protogonism again on the television will not be so easy and less if others appear on the way candidates.

One of them would be the actress Érika Buenfil, who should also be mentioned, has won a large part of the Mexican public with his popularity on social networks, which would make the path even more difficult for Rivera.

Apparently, both would look for the protágonico in the novel « The stepmother« for his part, Angelica, is pulling the strings with producer José « El Guero » Castro, as it was revealed days ago by the magazine Tv Notas, who interviewed a close source, while Érika Buenfil It is another one that is heard strongly among the possible candidates.

However, rumors of other names are also circulating for the role for which they also consider actresses as Gaby Spanic, Adela Noriega, Daniela Castro, Lucero, Silvia Navarro, Susana González and Aracely Arámbula, as El Chacaleo reported.

It may interest you Angélica Rivera would manipulate El Güero Castro to get prothagic

But they are the names Érika Buenfil and « Seagull« Those who have the greatest advantage to star in the Televisa melodrama » La Madrastra « , which Victoria Ruffo and Cesar Évora made so successful in 2005.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

The reasons refer to the fact that both have great disposition and would arouse greater interest among the

audience, What is it you most look for

Televisa, holds the medium.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

For his part, Buenfil, is currently called the « Tik Tok Queen« for its great popularity on social networks, while Angélica Rivera again reappeared on television with the novel » Destilando amor « , a novel she starred in 2007, before leaving the artistic medium to become the wife of Enrique Peña Nieto and become first lady.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Angelica could have an advantage over Érika Buenfil

They point out that some of what Erika it lacks for the character it is « revenge and evil » that the protogonist needs for melodrama, and for Rivera it would mean the triumphant return to the telenovelas and clean up his image, after his « disastrous » marriage with the former president.

You can also read Érika Buenfil causes a stir on Tik Tok due to scene of jealousy of actor

As to Buenfil, at 2019 she lost exclusivity on the television which would still keep her out of a job after finishing recording « I give you life just a few weeks ago. »