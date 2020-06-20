When in July 2011 the ecclesiastical authorities realized that the Calixtino Codex was missing in the Cathedral of Santiago, the police approached a Malaga house in El Palo to ask its resident if they knew anything about the matter. He was not bothered by the visit. On the contrary, he was « happy to help ». Yesterday, that illustrious neighbor from the Paleña neighborhood died at the age of 81 after undergoing surgery a few days ago and suffering a heart attack after the intervention.

It was called René Alphonse Van den Berghealthough the whole world knew him as Erik the Belgian, one of the greatest international experts in the illegal traffic of works of art, which has been the euphemistic way of speaking of a thief with a white glove, and a renowned counterfeiter of paintings.

He had been in Malaga for 35 years, was married to a city lawyer and it was common to see him painting next to the Paseo Marítimo de El Palo. He was married several times, had five children by different women, and was accused of stealing more than six hundred works of art in about six years, thus acting in 11 countries, something that he described as impossible.

In August of the year 93 he realizes his arrest in Malaga, after more than a decade in search and capture by order of the authorities of his country, due to his alleged involvement in the theft of 26 enamels from the Limoges museum (France) . The robbery for which he was claimed occurred in 1980, but investigators indicated that he had also participated in the robbery of numerous works of art in churches and museums in Spain.

Thus, in 1982 he was arrested in Barcelona in an operation that allowed him to recover a large number of works of art in various countries of Western Europe, including the precious altarpiece of the Church of Betanzos (La Coruña). The agents found objects from more than forty robberies in churches, hermitages or museums in up to four different communities.

He went on to assure that between a thousand and two thousand works of art are now in museums and private collections thanks to him, well preserved and he recognized that he had operated in Spain since the late sixties, when the protection of the historical-artistic heritage did not concern anyone . He said that it was the priests themselves who sold the pieces. He was an altar boy, collaborated on a legendary prison break of « El Lute » and came to call himself in his memoirs as « the most famous thief in the world ».

Erik the Belgian was sly, ironic and kind. And they appreciated him a lot in his neighborhood. He also falsified works of art, something he considered even more difficult than stealing a piece, because it is difficult to execute an almost exact copy of any master’s painting. He came to paint for Jesús Gil and assured that many collectors bought him art in Marbella.

He helped Lute because he was his friend, since they both shared jail in those days. In recent years, he continued to live on the profits of his plunder (whose money, he said, went directly to the Vatican for years) and on what he painted, although he did not get much out of it. He was not interested in being honest or looking like it, but he found his redemption, if the legends of the theft of works of art can be redeemed, in El Palo.