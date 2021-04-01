Erik “Terrible” Morales explained his reasons why he will return to the ring

The news of the fourth fight between the Mexicans, Erik “Terrible” Morales and Marco Antonio Barrera, aroused the excitement of the fans to see them again in the ring, the now deputy He explained the reasons why he decided to accept the lawsuit.

Morales did not save anything and explained that he is not doing this for money, much less to attract the spotlight, therefore he is doing it for a good cause.

“This is not for money for me or for nostalgia for fame and the boxing. I do not live from memories, what I did in boxing is already there, in the past. But from the previous year this idea arose and they proposed it to me, it was going to be before, but until now the conditions were in place ”, he explained.

He even stated that they also want to give a little push to the talented young people who are in Mexico and that due to Covid-19 they have been beaten in their pockets.

“They have not had a good time and I think this exhibition can be a good boost for them. We are also defining to what cause to give part of the profits, “he said.

