Erik Spoelstra appears on Portland Trail Blazers radar

The dance of benches continues to be sensed in the NBA with a series of coaches who are being related to some of the free holes that are being generated in the league. And one of the most obvious is that of Portland Trail Blazers, which dispenses with the services of Terry Stotts and is already probing the various possibilities on the market.

One of the most liked on the noble floor of the Moda Stadium is that of Erik spoelstra. One of the longest-serving coaches in recent NBA history, the Miami Heat coach who has already proven himself one of the best in the league with his successes in Florida. Will they be able to convince you of a change of scene?